Glen Oaks architect celebrated

CENTREVILLE — Fifty years ago, ground was broken in Centreville for the main building of Glen Oaks Community College.

Its designer was well-known architect Gunnar Birkerts, who is now being celebrated at the school with a “Bold and Unadorned” display in the E.J. Shaheen Library where a Greet & Learn about him and his work was held Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Dr. Irene Elksnis-Geisler, director of tutoring and testing who worked on the display along with director of library services Betsy Morgan, said Birkerts was known for using light as a building material, having an emphasis on formal geometry and austerity, as well as postmodernism influenced by his Latvian heritage.

The display of pictures taken by Elksnis-Geisler allowed students to see the boldness in the college’s architecture. Next to one photo it says, “Per Birkerts, ‘The design responds to interior and exterior considerations, the Zeitgeist and the personality of the client.’”

