Glen Oaks’ PTK honor society inducts 52 new members

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society inducted 52 new members Friday, March 31 at a ceremony inside the Nora Hagen Theatre. Professor of Business William “Bill” Furr was chosen and inducted as an honorary member of the organization based on his dedication to student success, his background in education and his involvement in many Glen Oaks’ functions.

This spring’s group of students was the largest group inducted into Glen Oaks’ chapter of Phi Theta Kappa since the organization’s first induction on campus in 1982. In recognition of being the chapter with the highest percentage of inducted PTK students in the state of Michigan, the chapter also received the REACH Award.

Of all students enrolled at GOCC, 24.27 percent of eligible students become members of Phi Theta Kappa. One hundred percent of Glen Oaks PTK members have either graduated or transferred to a four-year institution to complete their baccalaureate degrees.

Phi Theta Kappa is the largest international academic honor society for two-year colleges. Membership requires that a student maintain a 3.5 grade-point-average after at least 12 completed credit hours at the college. Members are exposed to scholarship opportunities and a success-driven environment with likeminded peers through this honor society.