Glen Oaks’ McNamara one of five recipients of national faculty scholarship

CENTREVILLE – Michelle McNamara, professor of communications at Glen Oaks Community College, has been selected to receive the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) Suanne Davis Roueche Faculty Conference Scholarship.

McNamara is one of five recipients in the nation to receive this prestigious award, which reflects NISOD’s mission of promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning and leadership at community and technical colleges.

“There is simply no other job in the world that has such a tremendous impact on our future as teaching,” McNamara said. “When I began my career many years ago, I vowed to appreciate each and every single day in the classroom. That perspective, along with my ability to connect and interact with students from diverse backgrounds, has made it very clear that teaching is not just what I do, but who I am.”

