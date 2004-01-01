Giving back to those who gave so much

MENDON — On Saturday, Aug. 5 the community will be coming together to support the efforts of the nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops [HFOT].

HFOT is a privately funded organization that started in 2004. Through donations, HFOT builds customized homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans.

The eighth annual hog roast benefiting HFOT will be held on Aug. 5 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 54010 Parkville Rd. in Mendon.

Peggy Fassett, HFOT volunteer ambassador, said her family opened their home and their grounds for the event because Fassett’s son served in the Army and because the family is passionate about giving back to the people who risked their lives for their country.

