Girl Power

On Tuesday, the Hoppin Girls on the Run team worked on beautifying Hoppin Elementary in Three Rivers. Part of the Girls on the Run curriculum focuses on empowering girls to share their strengths and use their unique gifts to positively impact those around them. They picked up trash, cleaned out the rock garden, weeded several gardens, planted flowers, organized playground equipment, and swept up mulch and rocks. The girls will be participating in their celebration 5K on Friday, May 31.

PHOTO PROVIDED