Gift wrapping for downtown shoppers

Lillian Miller, New Hope Assembly office manager, wraps a book purchased in downtown Three Rivers on Friday, Dec. 23 as part of the church’s gift wrapping station at 43 N. Main St. During downtown Christmas celebration events, all merchants were given coupons to distribute to their patrons so anyone who bought gifts downtown could have complimentary wrapping. They also offered cocoa, coffee, cookies and, for the children, coloring and toys. “It’s been a real joy,” New Hope pastor Steve Miller said. “I hope we will do it again next year.” The majority of gifts wrapped came from Lowry’s Books & More and from World Fare, Steve Miller said.