Giant pig supporting term limits stops in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — Driving through downtown Three Rivers on Wednesday afternoon, it was hard to not notice a giant pink pig on the corner of Main Street and Portage Avenue.

The giant 800-pound, 18-foot metal and foam pig was in Three Rivers as part of a protest against attempts to overturn legislative term limits in Michigan.

The pig was organized by the grassroots, non-partisan, non-profit organization Don’t Touch Term Limits!, which according to the group, was formed to “defend the 1992 vote of the people of Michigan for term limits.”

“Nothing makes lobbyists squeal like losing legislators to term limits,” said Scott Tillman, State Coordinator for Don’t Touch Term Limits! “We want politicians to know the people of Michigan love our term limits. Term limits were introduced by citizens not politicians. It is a conflict of interest for our politicians to meddle with the people’s term limits.”

According to the group, the pig symbolizes the “gluttonous attempt by the Michigan legislature to keep feeding at the public trough on the taxpayer dime.”

“We’re traveling around the state in an effort to let voters know that there’re some politicians and lobbyists ganging up, trying to abolish our term limits that Michigan voters put in back in 1992,” Jeff Tillman, Scott’s father and the person driving the pig around, said in an interview with the Commercial-News. “We think it’s very self-serving for them to go after term limits and try to extend them when voters are the ones that put them in.”