Getting muddy at Rouch World

STURGIS — Rouch World invited the public to “get muddy” over Memorial Day weekend at the Rouch Off-Road Park in Sturgis.

The park hosted contests with prizes and giveaways throughout the weekend for those who have a passion for outdoor adventures. The contests included a Rock Garden Challenge on Saturday, S-Curve time trials on Sunday, and muddiest vehicle contest on Monday. Along with the contests, Rouch World welcomed thrill seekers to have fun and practice their skills.

Off-roading enthusiast Troy Wolford from Edwardsburg said that there is never a weekend that goes by without off-roading adventures.

“Not a weekend goes by where I am not enjoying myself,” Wolford said. “It is relaxing, entertaining, pure therapy, stress-relief therapy, and of course it (off-roading) is about the challenge.”

