Getting to know the new GOCC Nursing Director

CENTREVILLE — Sara Birch, who has 27 years of experience in the nursing field, was recently named as the new Director of Nursing at Glen Oaks Community College.

Birch was a staff nurse for 15 years, mainly in the field of obstetrics, or childbirth and the care of women giving birth. Before coming to Glen Oaks, she was the director of the birth center at Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall and had taught clinical groups for area community colleges.

Birch is originally from Union City and graduated from Athens High School. She received her associate degree in nursing from Kellogg Community College, and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing and Master of Business Administration degrees from Spring Arbor University.

Birch said she originally wanted to go into nursing because of the love she had of helping people.

“I’ve always felt that I’m a nurturing person. I like to care for others, and the field of nursing is all about caring for others,” Birch said. “I’ve always loved the human body and the science of the human body and the intricacies of how it works, and so it’s always been fascinating to me.”

After graduating from high school, Birch said she started out in the teaching program at KCC, before switching to the nursing program. She said she still has a love for education as well as nursing, which she said helps with her new position.

“I enjoy education, I enjoy teaching and learning, so this is a perfect harmony of the love of education and nursing combined,” Birch said.

Birch said what drew her to Glen Oaks was the “strong history” of their nursing program she found while doing research on the college.