Get up and chalk out

THREE RIVERS — Barrows School Wednesday hosted a “Chalk Out” event to spread awareness that preschoolers are in the area.

“We are trying to chalk around the school, so people know preschoolers are here. So here we are,” preschool teacher and program director Hillary Harris said.

Sixty-four students from the preschool drew with chalk on the sidewalk tracing around the school, drawing anything from a rainbow to a stick person.

The Three Rivers High School Acts of Random Kindness program gathered with the preschoolers to assist with the fun and creativity. In March the ARK students each paired up with a preschooler, and helped them read for March’s reading month.

“It’s really fun and I am excited to see them again, they are all just really so cute, I mean. I love it,” seventh-grade ARK student Ava Glass said.

Harris said that Barrows School held a Chalk Out two years ago with the TRHS Wildcat Random Act of Kindness club. Before, the Chalk Out fit into their curriculum by tracing the high school students and learning about parts of the body.

“(Middle school/high school students) love working with the preschoolers and the kids really look forward to the older ones coming to help,” Harris said.

