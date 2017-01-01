German Band in concert

An evening of great music and fun entertainment for the whole family is planned by the Three Rivers German Band at their 18th annual concert.

The band is going to the circus and play under the Big Top.

Mimi the clown and Dave the juggler will join the band as they play several circus songs.

Our ringmaster will be Mr. Larry Wallman and our bandmaster is Mr. Dave McKeith.

The free concert will be Sept. 16, 2017 at the Carnegie Center for the Arts, 107 North Main Street at 7:30 p.m.

There will be several instrumental specials, door prizes and refreshments after the concert.

See you at the circus.