George Washington Carver Community Center aims to reinvent itself while honoring its history

THREE RIVERS — Members of The George Washington Carver Community Center in Three Rivers hope to welcome a wider, diverse population, while at the same time committing to the history of the black community.

The Community Center’s recording secretary Eddie Neal said the Center was formed in 1945 to honor George Washington Carver’s contribution to black society. Neal said Carver “could’ve been richer than Bill Gates” because of the number of patents he owned, and his efforts in promoting the growth of alternative crops like peanuts and sweet potatoes.

“Blacks realized his contribution to black society and so that is what the Carver Center is about now, contribution. What are we going to do and how we are going to do it? Our purpose now as the George Washington Carver Center is to do like he did. He went into the communities, he helped cultivate the communities, he served the community and he also devoted his time to seniors,” Neal said.

Carver Center’s President James Ingram said he and other Carver Center members are planning to “reinvent themselves” by offering a space for the entire the community, not just specifically the black community.



