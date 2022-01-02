General Travel Advisory issued by Sheriff's Dept. until Thursday

CENTREVILLE — A general travel advisory has been issued by the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department due to the snowstorm expected to hit the area overnight Tuesday.

The advisory begins Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10 p.m., and continues until Thursday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite said the motoring public “should not travel unless absolutely necessary,” adding that if travel is necessary, “precautions should be taken to ensure safety.”

The Three Rivers area is expected to receive between 10 and 20 inches of snow between Tuesday night and Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service, with a Winter Storm Warning having been issued for St. Joseph County until Thursday evening. NWS said the storm will bring “potentially dangerous winter weather” early Wednesday through Thursday.

Lillywhite said in the release a general travel advisory is issued when travel conditions are hazardous, and the motoring public is being asked to stay off the roadways in the county.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.