General land office presentation given at Constantine Rotary

CONSTANTINE — Don Fox, a member of Sturgis Rotary, did a program on the General Land Office in White Pigeon, the oldest surviving land office in Michigan, at a Tuesday, July 25 meeting of Constantine Rotary.

White Pigeon was the largest town west of Tecumseh, and was the county seat until Centreville was named in 1831.

The United States land offices, operated by the federal government, were primarily responsible for the sale of public land to individual purchasers. Michigan’s first land office was established in Detroit in 1804.

The land office in White Pigeon was the third to open in Michigan. It was located on the Chicago Road (Sauk Trail), which linked Chicago and Detroit.

The U.S. started issuing land in Michigan after the Treaty of Chicago signed in 1821, in which the Pottawatomie and other tribes turned over their land. The White Pigeon land office operated for about four years from 1831-1834.

During that time over 250,000 acres of land were sold at $1.25 per acre. It is the oldest building in southwest Michigan and one of the oldest in the state.

“The Michigan Territory was created by the U.S. government on Jan. 11, 1805 from remnants of the original Northwest Territory. In April 1827 it was decreed that all surveyed land west of the principal meridian would be called St. Joseph Township. On Oct. 29, 1829, the territorial government created St. Joseph County,” Fox said.

“It included modern Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Branch, Barry and Eaton counties. In 1829, Peter Klinger, Richard Meek, Arba Heald, Luther Newton and John Sturgis, prominent St. Joseph County residents, petitioned the government to open a land office in White Pigeon. Before this you had to go to Detroit or Monroe.”

Fox said the exact date in which the land office was established is unknown.

