Garden therapy at Heartland

#1, Ruby Estes does a flower arrangement for garden therapy on Tuesday, May 24 at Heartland Health Care Center in Three Rivers. Margaret Hesher, Audrey Hartman and Angie Birdsall, members of Meek’s Mill Garden Club came in to do the arrangements. The club provides all materials for the arrangements, and Teresa Cytlak, owner of Ridgeway Floral & Gifts donated alstroemeria and yellow daisies. #2, Joann Griswold does a flower arrangement for garden therapy on Tuesday, May 24 at Heartland Health Care Center in Three Rivers.

Photo provided by Angie Birdsall