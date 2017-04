Bridgette Jones does a flower arrangement for garden therapy on Tuesday, April 25 at Heartland Health Care Center in Three Rivers. Meek’s Mill Garden Club members Margaret Hesher, Audrey Hartman, Nancy Schmidtendorff and Angie Birdsall came in to do the arrangements. The club provides materials for the arrangements, and Teresa Cytlak, owner of Ridgeway Floral & Gifts donated alstroemeria.