Garage fire extinguished quickly

Detected early by on-patrol officer

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Fire Department was called to respond to a structure fire in the 600 block of Mechanic Street Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 3:45 a.m.
The incident was reported by a Three Rivers police officer who found it while on patrol. TRFD personnel arrived to find moderate fire and smoke conditions presenting from the rear of a detached garage. TRFD personnel were able to extinguish the fire quickly with very little damage to the structure due to the early detection.

