The game is afoot

CENTREVILLE – With the school year ending, and kids getting out and about for the summer, the St. Joseph County Great Start Collaborative has come up with a way to keep both children and families reading and going outside at the same time.

The Great Book Hunt is an initiative by the Great Start Collaborative to “spark the joy of reading in communities” in St. Joseph County by hiding bags of books around the county for children and families to find.

“We have families and community members and stores that have hidden books around town all over the county,” St. Joseph County Great Start Collaborative Coordinator Stephanie Giolitto said. “If you find a book, you can sit right there and read it, or you can take the book home and replace it with one of your own and go hide the bag back out in the community for someone else to read. It’s a great way for sharing books and resources.”

Giolitto said this is the first year this initiative is going on in the county. The initiative started in May and is scheduled to continue until Labor Day, with hiding spots currently around Three Rivers, Sturgis, and Centreville. She said she’s hopeful to expand it to other St. Joseph County communities in the near future.

Giolitto said she was the brainchild of the initiative for St. Joseph County, getting the idea from a couple of other similar initiatives in both Michigan and around the United States.

