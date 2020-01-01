The future of Corey Lake’s slow-moving drain discussed

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — The Corey Lake Inter-County Drainage Board met at the Fabius Township Hall Monday morning to discuss potential solutions toward its slow-moving drain with advice from a member of its expert counsel and an engineer.

With the absence of Bruce Campbell, Cass County Drain Commissioner, no official action was taken from the remaining members, Christine Kosmowski, chair of the Michigan Dept. of Agriculture and Rural Development, and St. Joseph County Drain Commissioner Jeffrey Wenzel.

Wenzel said the slow-moving drain has caused flooding and washed-out properties near Corey Lake, which urged the drainage board to hire member of Fahey Schultz Burzych Rhodes Law Firm, Stacy Hissong, and Project Manager Jeff Windard with Fleis and Vandenbrink, to brainstorm with solutions.

Hissong began by explaining the draining district’s history. In 1903, the special assessment drainage district was established with historic typography and technology considered. In the 1950s, “private funds” contributed by the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners and other property owners removed a partially-enclosed section of the drain from the Inter-County Drainage Board’s jurisdiction. The section is from Corey Lake’s water edge to about one third South toward M-60.

“St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners helped, but they don’t even have jurisdiction over it. They threw in some money with the private property owners, but in my mind, no one (governmental) has jurisdiction over that,” Hissong said.

In order to speed up draining, the Inter-County Drainage Board must first receive jurisdiction of the section, which can ultimately be completed through a Maintenance Improvement Petition, Hissong said. Residents who live in the historic drainage district and who have paid their property taxes in full over the last three years, are eligible to sign the petition. Only nine eligible residents are required to begin the process.

“If one lake petitions, that does not mean we will do the project that the petitioners want,” Hissong said. “I don’t care who petitions, but that just starts the process. We do what the drainage board decides what the scope is. If you are concerned that one lake is petitioning and how it’ll affect your lake, just because they started the process does not mean they dictate the scope.”

Wenzel did not have specifics on the property owners located in the 1903 historic draining district, but said it is very limited. Hissong highly recommended reestablishing the district’s boundaries, which may affect property owners’ special assessment fees and is to be determined by the Drainage Board.

If in the future, a petition is complete and submitted to the board, Hissong said the board will hold a “practicably hearing” to continue the process on a majority vote. Then, an engineer will be required to establish a report on the “problem” and its “alternatives to solve the problem.” The board will then hold a “necessity hearing” to determine the scope of the project, and more individual hearings will follow between each Commissioner and the district’s property owners that may be affected by future varying special assessment fees.

With such a large county, Hissong said the money shouldn’t be a concern, but determining the “scope” of the project would potentially be the concerning factor for property owners.

“If I am your guys, I would want Bruce and Jeff to decide that,” Hissong said.

Drain Commissioners are on a four-year term with elections inline with the presidential races. Wenzel said he is planning on running for reelection in 2020, but is not sure what Campbell’s plan is.

“I am going to take my township supervisor hat off and put my Corey Lake resident hat on,” Fabius Township Supervisor John Kroggel said. “The more we focus on the Peterson/Corey Lake drain and the more you guys come up with the formula to see who is most benefited, I can see Corey Lake being stuck with the biggest portion of the bill, although we are looking at that drain to take care of a lot of other lakes’ issues.”

If a petition is submitted, Kroggel suggested that the board strictly takes action on receiving jurisdiction of the “un-owned” section of the drain, as the “first step” before skewing a large drain project.

“I want to do what you guys want,” Wenzel said. “Me and Bruce talk about this. We want to do what is best for you guys. We represent you. If we get a petition, every decision will be made at a public meeting and we are going to decide on ways to move forward from what you guys want us to do.”

The drainage board, which collects money from the Corey Lake Inter-County Drainage District’s special assessment fees, is paying for advice from Hissong and Windard, but Wenzel said he does not feel comfortable continuing to hold meetings with them until a petition is submitted or until action is taken on reestablishing the district’s boundaries.

“Draft” petitions were distributed to heads of the lake associations in attendance on Monday. Wenzel said the Drainage Board would meet again soon, with Campbell, to discuss and hopefully take action on reestablishing draining district’s boundaries, which will broaden the petition’s eligibility.

Samantha May can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or sam@threeriversnews.com