Further info on Tuesday’s city commission meeting

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission met on Tuesday, May 16 and conducted the following business:

•Went into closed session to discuss two matters of pending litigation. No decisions were made.

•Approved a request to use fund balance and create a capital project for the purchase of a spare Fournier Industries 36” Dewatering Press Channel at a cost of $33,950.

•Approved a $1,678.04 change order for IDEXX laboratory supplies. Water Treatment Plant superintendent Doug Humbert said that since the Flint water crisis, water-testing requirements have quadrupled.

“We’ve been inundated with samples,” he said. City manager Joe Bippus said they were charging for the testing.

•Authorized $23,760 for Dave Cole Decorators, Inc. of Sparta to complete the painting of the main Department of Public Services building.

•Accepted a user fee ordinance for first reading and set a public hearing for June 6. Changes include a three percent increase in water/sewer rates and a three percent increase in ambulance user fees.

•Appointed Laurie Kish to the Historic District Commission.

•Heard from commissioner Alison Haigh that the Broadway Street railroad crossing was very dangerous as the guard rails went down while she was under the stoplight.

•Heard from Mayor Tom Lowry that the Memorial Day commemoration with parade and cemetery ceremony would be Monday, May 29.

•Heard from commissioner Carolyn McNary that the dedication of the Fourth Street Park as Elbert Foster Park would be Saturday, May 27.

•Heard from city attorney Pat O’Malley that Allen Edwin Homes wanted to buy from the city another lot in Meadow Brooke Farms, and also that AEP wanted to deed to the city as a gift property on River Street not far from the Wood Street Dam. It is contaminated property that is to be remediated, and it would probably become some type of Public Park.

During public comment time…

•Anna Smith said there was a wonderful feeling in Three Rivers after the city cleanup, and the former Whitehouse building looked so welcoming.

•Cody Sharpe expressed concern about a city charter provision not authorizing commissioners to engage in any business enterprise requiring an investment of money in excess of 10 cents per capita, unless approved by three-fifths of the electors of the City. He gave as an example a recent telephone system purchase as well as purchase of property for a proposed sports complex.

