FUNdraising for student clubs

CONSTANTINE — Eastside Elementary School hosted their first Color Fun Run on Saturday, May 20.

First-grade teacher Katie Henderson said it took around six months to plan the event, and said she was amazed with the turnout. Around 85 students, family members, and EES faculty participated in the run and raised around $2,000 for Eastside clubs.

“Any goal is a good goal. This was my first year with the Color Run so I was very happy to see everyone who came out, had fun, and helped us raise money,” Henderson said.

EES teachers will host one Eastside club a month. The money will help pay for supplies and materials needed for the clubs. Henderson said there will be around 17 clubs with subjects that include building, fitness, cooking, scrapbooking and music. She said EES Principal Christina Bainbridge thought of the idea.

“(Bainbridge) wanted to have something students were interested in and looked forward to,” Henderson said. “This year we didn’t have music class, so for the kids who love music, there will be a club for that. And same for students who love baking or cooking, those who love to bake and cook, there will be a club for them to go to and enjoy.”

Participants ran down Main Street, past the businesses, through the neighborhoods and back to the school for a total of 1.58 miles. Along the way, four color stations splashed pink, blue, green and purple powdered paint on the runners. Although it was raining, Henderson said she was not worried about it.

“A little bit of rain never hurt anybody, maybe it will help the colors stick a little better,” Henderson joked.

Samantha May can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or samantha@threeriversnews.com.