Funding art scholarships at the Carnegie Center

After returning pop bottles to raise money, The Twin County Community Probation Center in Three Rivers presented a check to the Carnegie Center for the Arts, in order to be used as scholarships for students attending the Carnegie Center’s Summer Full of Art program. Pictured from left, Donna Grubbs, executive director of the CCA, Janis Carter, chief of security of TCCPC, Abigail Ashbrook, resident of TCCPC, Dean Garn, maintenance and security of TCCPC, and Brandon Singleton, resident of TCCPC.