Fruit endangered?

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — February’s unseasonably warm outburst has delighted area residents who’ve shed winter garb for short sleeves, but concern has grown that Michigan fruit trees will get the wrong message and begin their spring cycle early, risking subsequent frost damage.

“It’s too early to tell,” Corey Lake Orchard’s proprietor Beth Hubbard said Monday afternoon, noting that she’d received several media inquiries about the status of the 2017 crop.

Weather anomalies are standard currency for those in agriculture, and Hubbard said that there was no reason at this early point in the season to speculate. “We’re resilient,” she said of her local crew, local fruit plants and the Michigan fruit industry in general. Early warm weather in 2013 gave rise to ruminations that evolved into jubilation when the harvest was exceedingly bountiful, Hubbard recalled.

Please see Tuesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.