Frostbite: Causes, symptoms, and treatment

Samantha May

Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS — With freezing temperatures around negative 10 degrees and colder predicted for Wednesday, combined with wind speeds of up to 20 miles per hour, frost bite could occur within 10 or 15 minutes of exposure, according to Three Rivers Health officals.

Three Rivers Health Emergency Room Manager Brad Selent and Heather Rhodes with the hospital’s wound clinic explained causes, symptoms, signs and ways to prevent frostbite, as well as treatments available at the hospital.

“Typically anything below 28 degrees, you need to be cautious. If you start to get the symptoms of tingling or numbness and your tissues begin turning bright red, I would say those are the indicators to get inside and that it is time to warm up,” Rhodes said.

“I would limit to no more than 20 minutes outside and in these extreme temperatures, that might even be too long.”

Although it is suggested to remain indoors, Rhodes said if someone has to make a morning commute to work or expose their skin to the elements for any reason, she suggests covering the body’s extremities, or parts that are farthest away from the body, such as the nose, fingers, and toes. Gloves, boots, hats, earmuffs, or facemasks are suggested to cover these at-risk areas.

Selent suggested wearing “double layers of almost everything,” including socks, jackets, and pants. Preparing for a commute also includes preparing your vehicle with an emergency kit. Having a road flare, extra blankets, a shovel, or kitty litter to melt ice on the roadway is also recommended.

Rhodes said patients should seek treatment within 36 hours of identifying symptoms, such as rosy cheeks and numbness. The wound clinic can provide proper bandaging and sterilization, but for emergency situations, patients will be directed to the emergency room with Selent.

Selent said immediately upon entering the emergency room, nurses will begin the process of raising a patient’s temperature. A “bear hugger,” which is a blanket that blows warm air, is wrapped around the patient. Nurses also use warm blankets and water, rotating the methods to slowly warm up the body.

“It is usually a painful process,” Selent said.



Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.