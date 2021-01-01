Fresh start for freshman class

THREE RIVERS — On Tuesday, Three Rivers High School welcomed its newest members by hosting a freshman orientation for the 215-member class.

Students and their parents were provided with a presentation, informational packets, and the opportunity to explore the space.

Carrie Balk, principal, said she hoped the event would make the students feel more at home in their new school.

“The purpose of tonight is to welcome the class of 2021 to Three Rivers High School,” she said. “I hope the kids have fun. This is a neat way to introduce them to high school. They get to find their way around the building, meet some of the staff, and ease into the high school experience.”

According to Balk, each student was provided with a “high school starter kit,” which included the student’s schedule, a school map, the bell schedule, attendance information, and more.

Students were also introduced to the high school’s new no cellphone policy. All students will be required to leave their phones in their lockers from the beginning to the end of the school day starting this year, Balk said.

“We adopted the same cellphone policy that we had at the middle school,” she said. “Cellphones can be a distraction and we want to make sure that students can focus on school.”

Balk informed the incoming class that their arrival at the high school offers them a new beginning.

“Students, you are coming in with a fresh start,” she said. “The rascal from eight grade can become an honor student.”

The class was also greeted by their freshman class advisor Karen Rikkers, who like the freshmen, is new to the high school as well.

Rikkers, a family consumer science teacher, said while she is excited for float building and prom planning, she is most looking forward to growing with her class.

“It is all very exciting,” she said. “I took on this position because I am going to be building relationships with these kids up until their senior year. It is just going to be really cool to watch them grow, build relationships with each other, and then eventually watch them graduate high school. It would be an honor to be a part of that.”

Makaylee Elder said the orientation was helpful because she was originally daunted by the high school’s size.

“I am very nervous about getting lost on my way to class, but I am also very excited to be here,” she said.

After finding her classes and successfully opening her locker, Elder said she is ready to experience high school and get involved.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.