Fresh on the market

THREE RIVERS — On Thursday afternoon the Three Rivers Farmers’ Market opened for summer. The market, located on the market pavilions at Scidmore Park, will run until Aug. 31.

Teresa Ives, Deputy City Clerk and Farmers’ Market Assistant, said that shopping at the farmers’ market has a positive influence on the community. “It gives back to our community and helps the hardworking people who put the effort into this,” she said.

Due to school still being in session and event conflicts, Ives said that not all of the vendors were present. “But we do have all of our spots [for vendors] full for the summer,” she said.

Vendors include vegetable farmers, a beefalo, artisans, and more.

“You can buy your meat, your greens, you can buy everything you need here,” Ives said. “I would like for people to come to the farmers’ market to pick up the items they need and then go home and be able to make a meal.”

Wendy Pangle, owner of Wendy’s Farm Fresh Vegetables, a local certified-organic vegetable farm, said that this was her third year having stand at the market.

Pangle, whose farm grows over 200 tomato plants, said that it is easy for people to tell when produce is fresh. “We pick everything the morning of the market, which makes a big difference in taste and quality,” she said.

Alice Easterday, sister Pangle and market helper, said that Pangle was a recently retired automotive engineer who took a nine-month organic farming training course to pursue her dream of becoming a farmer.

“Farming has always been a dream of hers,” Easterday said. “This shows that you’re never too old to follow your dreams.”

Next to Pangle’s vegetable stand was that of The Huss Project’s.

The Huss Project represents the collaborative community development work of Three Rivers-based non-profit *culture is not optional, and takes place at the former Huss School property in Three Rivers.

Deborah Haak, *cino volunteer, said their stand was selling produce from partner farms, Corey Lake Orchards, White Yarrow Farm, and Bair Lane Farm, and will be selling produce from The Huss Project Farm later on in the summer.

“We are working on a farm that has kind of turned into an urban garden,” Haak said.

Alongside produce, The Huss Project was also selling baked goods from Corey Lake Orchard and The Huss Project’s own honey.

“We are really excited about our honey,” Haak said. “We started the project last year and we harvested our first crop this morning.”

Lauren Otto, *cino volunteer, said that having a stand at the farmers’ market also gives The Huss Project a teaching opportunity.

“A big part of this job is talking to people about how to prepare food and eat seasonally,” Otto said. “Eating seasonally can be healthier because that is when the produce is most fresh.”

