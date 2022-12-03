French to resign as city clerk

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers City Clerk Stephen French has tendered his resignation as city clerk, a move confirmed by city officials Wednesday.

According to City Manager Joe Bippus, French submitted his letter of resignation on Feb. 21, and his final day on the job will be March 18. He added that French and the city are parting on good terms and without issues.

The Commercial-News has reached out to French for comment, but did not hear back before press time.

Bippus said the city has posted the position online and is looking for applicants, however there isn’t a timeframe as to when a replacement will be named.

In a message to the Commercial-News, Mayor Tom Lowry said the resignation of French “is a loss” for the city.

French has been the city clerk since February 2021, when he was approved unanimously by the city commission, replacing former clerk Melissa Bliss. He has previously been a clerk for multiple municipalities for more than 20 years, including Kalamazoo, Hillsdale, and Moraine, Ohio.

