Free food available in Centreville through MobileGroceries

CENTREVILLE — Valley Family Church’s (VFC) FridayGroceries Food Pantry is going “mobile” through a new outreach initiative “MobileGroceries.” Starting Saturday, April 8, MobileGroceries will set-up at Centreville Elementary School and distribute free supplemental groceries to the Centreville community and beyond from 10-11 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month.

MobileGroceries kicks off Saturday, April 8 from 10-11 a.m. at Centreville Elementary School, located at 190 Hogan, Centreville. Doors open at 9:10 a.m. and MobileGroceries is a rain or shine event except for severe weather the second Saturday of every month.