Camille Kline, age 5, holds a fish she caught on Saturday, June 10 at the Free Fishing Derby at Constantine American Legion Post 223. A lunch was served, and prizes were given for the smallest, largest and most fish caught. Prizes were donated by Tony Wright of Fisher Bait & Tackle in White Pigeon, and food was donated by Jeff Mercer. Mercer, Gary Towne, Phil Lockwood and John Stears worked at the event. June 10 and 11 is one of two free fishing weekends in Michigan. The second free fishing weekend is Feb. 18-19.