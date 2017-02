THREE RIVERS — The St. Joseph County administrator’s office reports that Waste Management’s Westside Landfill in Three Rivers has agreed to host a drop-off location for various electronics at their recycling center, 60050 Roberts Road, but it is only open from 7:30-11:30 a.m.

This will be a program that will be ongoing throughout the year, but it is self-serve so residents will have to unload the items into the designated container without assistance.