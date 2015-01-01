Frankie’s is back on track

THREE RIVERS — Frankie’s By the Tracks is back on track in Three Rivers.

After owners Amy and Mike Lutz bought the restaurant in October 2015, Amy Lutz said business has been picking up again.

“We researched a lot about owning a business and owning a restaurant. We watched a lot of TV shows about restaurant owning, read a lot of books and [articles] online,” she said. “We thought ‘all right we can do this.’ It was overwhelming at first, but things [are starting] to settle down.”

She said the polite staff members and, of course, the great food is what keeps customers coming back to Frankie’s for more.

Frankie’s provides their customers with homemade recipes including soups, bread, and pizza crust made fresh daily, and classic pizza and spaghetti sauce using recipes handed down from the previous owners.

