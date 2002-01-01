Frank Zappa’s memory and music live on

THREE RIVERS — The unique sound of Frank Zappa will be in Three Rivers tonight, Friday, Aug. 11.

Beginning at 9 p.m., Ugly Radio Rebellion will be performing at the Riviera Theatre auditorium for the third time, with Isaac “Ike” Willis, a guitarist formerly in Zappa’s band.

Willis said he has admired Zappa’s music since an early age.

“I started playing guitar when I was eight-years-old. Two years later, when I was 10, I heard Frank Zappa’s album ‘Freak Out!,’” he said. “Ten years later, I was in his band where I [played] with him for almost 17 years. I ended up being in his band longer than anyone else was.”

Due to his connection to Zappa, Willis was assigned a special task.

“[Zappa] ended up asking me, in the week before he died, to help keep his music alive, which is what I am doing with bands, such as Ugly Radio Rebellion,” he said.

Willis has been a member of Ugly Radio Rebellion (established in 2002 by Scott Schroen) for 12 years, where he acts as the lead and rhythm guitar, lead and background vocals, and plays “just about anything else [he] can get [his] hands on, depending on what the circumstances are.”

