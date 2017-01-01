FPFD hosts ‘Firefighters for Santa’ spaghetti dinner

THREE RIVERS — On Dec. 23, firefighters from Three Rivers Fire Department (TRFD) and Fabius-Park Fire Department (FPFD) will team up to play Santa for the day.

The “Firefighters for Santa” event is currently in its 11th year. The program’s goal is to raise enough money to “bring Christmas to the underprivileged children in our area.” Families are suggested to the fire departments by the four Three Rivers’ elementary schools, Park, Norton, Hoppin and Andrews, Brad Spears, treasurer of the program and firefighter and EMT for TRFD, said.



