FPFD firefighters give back with Thanksgiving meals

By Samantha May

Staff Writer

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — Firefighters from the Fabius-Park Fire Department gave hope to families in need this holiday season with a Thanksgiving meal brought right to their door.

President of the FPFD Firefighters Association Alex Linn said the team worked closely with the Department of Health and Human Services to identify eight families that struggled with their Thanksgiving spread. Firefighters fought to fix this problem with the combined efforts of the Three Rivers Walmart, which split the bill with the association. Those eight families received “everything you need” for a Thanksgiving meal, including side dishes, a turkey and potatoes, on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from FPFD delivered meals to six families in the area, while receiving added assistance from the Constantine Fire Department, which delivered to two families within its area.

“A lot of people don’t realize that there are a lot of people in our own community that are below the poverty level and it is important for us, as a public service department, to be out there, let these people see us when they aren’t having a bad day. A lot of people only see police, firefighters, and medics when bad things are going on,” Linn said.