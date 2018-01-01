FPFD Chief in critical condition, wife killed, in motorcycle accident

THREE RIVERS — A accident involving two motorcycles

and a minivan occurred at the corner of US-131 and Broadway

Road on Saturday, May 5, which resulted in Fabius-Park Fire

Department’s Fire Chief Mike Frye in critical condition and the

death of his wife Patricia Frye.

The accident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Police suspect the

driver of the minivan blew a red light and rear-ended the

motorcyclists. The case is still under investigation.