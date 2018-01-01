FPFD Chief in critical condition, wife killed, in motorcycle accident
By Samantha May Staff Writer
THREE RIVERS — A accident involving two motorcycles
and a minivan occurred at the corner of US-131 and Broadway
Road on Saturday, May 5, which resulted in Fabius-Park Fire
Department’s Fire Chief Mike Frye in critical condition and the
death of his wife Patricia Frye.
The accident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Police suspect the
driver of the minivan blew a red light and rear-ended the
motorcyclists. The case is still under investigation.