THREE RIVERS — Members of the Fabius-Park Townships Fire Department stood tall through an unfavorable year with perseverance and unity, and on Saturday, their efforts were rewarded during an annual banquet and award ceremony at the Three Rivers Elk’s Lodge.

“When you’re looking at Firefighter of the Year, we are thinking about someone who has dedication, compassion, or someone who has gone above and beyond. We all had to step up this year, and not necessarily on the fire grounds, but there were a couple people that stood above everyone else,” firefighter Alex Linn said.

Traditionally, the annual Firefighter of the Year award is voted on by the firefighter personnel, but this year, a unanimous decision was made. For the first time, the Firefighter of the Year award was given to the department’s chiefs, Fire Chief Mike Frye and Assistant Chief Josh Judsen.

Frye was severely injured earlier in the year in a motorcycle accident that took the life of his wife, Patricia Frye. In his absence, Judsen stepped up to fill his shoes. After fighting “against insurmountable odds, heartbreak, and personal injury,” Frye continued his commitment to the department and returned to work after about three months of recovering. He returned as soon as possible with doctor’s orders and originally couldn’t use his right arm to lift over 10 pounds.

