Fourth District County Commissioner describes journey to St. Joseph County

WHITE PIGEON — Daniel Czajkowski’s career as a funeral director is what introduced him to the county where he is now a commissioner.

Czajkowski, a funeral director for 39 years and counting, said he knew he wanted to be a funeral director “right from day one.”

“Growing up in my small town, the funeral director was somebody that was respected in the community. He was successful and he helped people,” Czajkowski said. “Following his example, I thought that was something good to do.”

Born and raised in Bronson, Mich., Czajkowski did not find his place in the county until after graduating both high school and college.

“It takes four years to become a funeral director,” he said. “I spent two years at Ferris [State University] getting my associates in science and then spent one year at Wayne State [University] studying mortuary science. The fourth year was spent at an internship.”

Czajkowski said his yearlong internship is what brought him to St. Joseph County.

“I was hired to do my internship at Hackman Family Funeral Homes [in Sturgis], for one year. I ended up staying there for eight years,” he said. “They were good people and it was a nice place to be.”