Fourth annual Triple Creek Color Dash held

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Health hosted their fourth annual Triple Creek Color Dash during the Three Rivers Water Festival on Saturday, June 17 in Memory Isle Park.

Around 280 participants ran the mile or the 5K run, while getting splashed with six different colors from 80 different volunteers.

President of the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce Christy Trammel said a lot of different people ran the race this year.

“I see a little bit of everyone. I see the county clerk, the judge. Everyone from big and small and from young to old came out today,” Trammel said.

The money raised went specifically towards the Three Rivers Health Cardiac Rehabilitation Department Scholarship fund. Exercise physiologist Bonnie Broadhurst said the program assists people who can’t afford but need rehabilitation. She said sometimes a person’s insurance doesn’t cover it all or the co-pay is too high, so the scholarship fund offers them the help they need.

“It is really important. We work in the department almost everyday so we see the need,” Broadhurst said.

Registered nurse Beth Preston said the scholarship program has never had a fundraiser like this before. She said she hopes the event can raise a few thousand dollars for the program, which could go a long way for those in need.

