Fourteen utilize New Year’s Eve ride service

THREE RIVERS — The St. Joseph County Transportation Authority had a total of 14 riders on two buses during the six hours they offered free rides for New Year’s Eve revelers.

“This was a good year in that we may have saved one or more lives by providing this service,” SJCTA executive director Steve Yorks said.

In Three Rivers, the bus had people from the Eagles Club, Riviera Theatre and a private party at a private home for a total of six riders.

Sturgis had riders from the bowling alley, and two private parties from two different homes for a total of eight riders.

“All riders were very pleasant and left donations,” Yorks said.

He noted they are looking at making some improvements for the next event.

The rides operated with donations from last year in light of that year’s mix-up with contact numbers: the CTA inadvertently published the incorrect phone numbers to reach the drivers and therefore some were unable to take advantage of the service.

