Four transported to hospital following two-vehicle crash in Newberg Twp.

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash inolving a feed/grain delivery truck and a car near M-40 Highway and Dutch Settlement Road in Newberg Township on Thursday, June 29 around 11:25 a.m.

When the crash occurred Stanley Myers, 69, of Constantine was traveling northbound in a truck on M-40, while Cheryl Dimmick, 61, of Portage, Mich. was traveling westbound in a car on Dutch Settlement Road with passengers Kelly Walters, 43, Amy Boerman, 41, and Susan Boerman, 68.

All occupants of Dimmick’s vehicle were transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment. Myers was treated and released at the scene.

Seatbelts were used in the crash, and the incident remains under investigation at this time.

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.