Four TR students play in All-State Honors Band

GRAND RAPIDS — Four Three Rivers band students joined a select group of instrumentalists Saturday, Jan. 21, participating in the Michigan School Band and Orchestra All-State Middle School Band and All-State High School Band held at DeVos Performance Hall. They went up Thursday for rehearsal every day until Saturday morning’s performance.

“It was a special treat to see our Three Rivers band students represented among the best musicians in the State of Michigan,” Three Rivers Community Schools director of bands Bryan VanToll said. “Both the Middle and High School All-State ensembles performed challenging music, and did so with passion and excellence. I’m sure it’s an experience that they will never forget!”

From Three Rivers Middle School were eighth-graders Madelyn Adams on trombone, Jared Lubieniecki on trumpet and Alexis Schrader on flute.

“I was honored to be in all-state,” Adams said. “I knew it would be a challenge, but I was willing to go and it was exciting.”

