Four injured, one flown to hospital, after crash in White Pigeon Twp.

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old female from White Pigeon was seriously injured and flown to Bronson Hospital, and three others were hurt, following a two-vehicle crash at US-12 and Crooked Creek Road on Tuesday, April 17.

Anthony Rice, 23, of White Pigeon, along with his passenger Jackie Shears, was stopped at the intersection of Crooked Creek Road. As they crossed US-12, Rice did not notice the westbound traffic.

Rebekah Pigors, 41, of Elkhart, Ind., and her passenger Brock Sanders, 49, of South Bend, Ind., were unable to avoid the collision traveling westbound on US-12 and stuck the vehicle driven by Rice at about 5:20 p.m.

Pigors and Sanders were transported to Elkhart Hospital. Rice was transported by ambulance to Bronson Hospital, while Shears was flown to Bronson Hospital due to serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Michigan State Police.