Four injured in crash

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP — A six-year-old girl was airlifted and three other people injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday, March 23, around 7:55 a.m., according to the Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment.

A pickup driven eastbound on Featherstone Road by a 35-year-old Sturgis woman failed to stop for the stop sign at Shimmel Road and was struck by a southbound passenger car driven by a Sturgis woman.

The girl was flown from the scene by AirCare with possible head injuries. Both drivers and an 11-year-old boy were all transported by Life Care Ambulance.

No names were released.

Tri-Township Fire Department and St. Joseph County Animal Control assisted at the scene.