Foster sworn in as new DDA board member

Lolita Foster (left), a minister at Ambassadors For Christ Church in Three Rivers, was officially sworn in as the newest member of the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors Monday. Foster’s appointment comes after the resignation of Polash Pandey from the board at the DDA’s last meeting on Nov. 1. Foster said she is looking forward to her new role. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the team to bring diversity and a new set of eyes and ears and heart for our community,” Foster said. “I grew up in Three Rivers and graduated from Three Rivers, and I just want to continue to serve in the community wherever the need may be.”