Forty participate in second annual Constantine Firecracker Fun Run/Walk

CONSTANTINE — Approximately 40 people participated in the second annual Constantine 4K Firecracker Fun Run/Walk that was held at 8:30 a.m. on the Fourth of July, raising $183 in donations for the Village’s fireworks display.

Kathy Messner, one of the organizers, performed the national anthem before the event.

“I’m glad to see everyone here. It’s a fun way to get out before we celebrate the holiday,” she said.

The run began at Sweetland Stadium, continued through the Constantine High School cross country route, then went down Falcon Drive before runners finally returned to Sweetland Stadium.

The first four runners back were Quinten Prieur 13:05, Jody Alger 17:50; Nick Barber 18:30 and Gabe Prieur 20:41.

Former athletic director Mike Messner was timekeeper for the event.