Forty-five years, one job, no sick days

THREE RIVERS — On March 14, 1973, Three Rivers High School alum Charles Cook was hired as a service technician at Michigan Power Company. For 45 years, Cook stayed committed with the company, never called in sick, and is now working as a gas distribution mechanic (class 8) under the company’s new name, Semco Energy Gas Company.

Although with a different title and under a different name for the company, Cook said his job responsibilities seemed to have stayed the same, which is “anything from digging up gas leaks to shutting someone’s gas off for not paying,” as well as troubleshooting when a customer experiences a problem, hanging bill notifications, and more.



