Former TR fire chief provides illuminating history of TRFD

THREE RIVERS — Former Three Rivers Fire Chief Dan Tomlinson gave a presentation on the history of the Three Rivers Fire Department at the St. Joseph County Historical Society on Sunday, May 21.

Tomlinson said over the span of 86 years the fire department has gone from hand-pulled equipment to motorized equipment, from hand water pumps to water driven pumps, and from two stations to one.

“We did all of that in about a span of 86 years. To me it is a remarkable story, in terms of how far ahead, how far advanced that the level of fire protection in this community has always been and there is a lot more story left,” Tomlinson said.

That story began on Oct. 1, 1859, when St. Joseph Fire Company No. 1 was born, which included 15 members.

Tomlinson said around that time, the city’s only water supply for fire protection were three cisterns, which held about 3,000 gallons of water a piece, and two handheld water pumps. One cistern was built where Riviera Theatre stands now.

“It is interesting to think that, that cistern that was along the south wall of the Riviera Theatre might still be there because it was left untouched when they built the theatre in 1925,” Tomlinson said.

When the bell rang indicating a fire in 1868, Tomlinson said the firefighters grabbed the leather fire hose from the hose tower, and hopped in Three Rivers’ first handbrake fire engine, which required 60 men to power the breaks.

“Back in that era, all the equipment was pulled by hand. When the bell sounded the alarm, everybody ran in the firehouse, grabbed the hose rail, and they haled it to the seed of the fire,” Tomlinson said.

In 1891, the fire department gained 48 members, 2,000 feet of hose, a bell alarm, nine wells and 64 hydrants

“Pretty early, Three Rivers had established this infrastructure of fire protection and water,” Tomlinson said.

