Former Sturgis Public Schools teacher sentenced in CSC case

By Alek Frost

Managing Editor

CENTREVILLE — Former Sturgis Public Schools teacher Keith Andrew Lang was sentenced on Friday, April 6 in St. Joseph County Circuit Court before Circuit Court Judge Paul Stutesman, after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated indecent exposure on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

On Friday, Stutesman sentenced Lang to four days in jail with four days served. Lang was also assessed fines, must register as a sex offender, and will lose his teaching license. As part of a plea agreement, two charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed.

In January of 2017, St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough charged Lang with three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of distributing sexually explicit visual or verbal matter of children, one count of distributing or promoting child sexually abusive activity, one count of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of possession of child sexually abusive material.

A month later, the charges were amended to three counts of fourth-degree sexual conduct involving a student.

During a preliminary examination in November of 2017 in St. Joseph County District Court, testimony by the victim included allegations that Lang engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct during an after school visitation to Lang’s classroom at Sturgis High School.

McDonough conducted the prosecution’s case, while attorney Randall Levine of Kalamazoo represented Lang in court. Following Friday’s sentencing, Levine said Lang “truly is remorseful” and “feels horribly for his lapse in judgment.”

“There have been a lot of rumors and unfounded accusations that have swirled around this case from the very beginning. And those rumors in essence were that Keith Lang was involved with multiple students at the school when he was a teacher — that is all unfounded and untrue. This case boiled down to one episode with one high school student after school, where incredibly poor judgment was used in a consensual touching between two willing people, one who happened to be 17 and the other who was a teacher,” Levine said.

“That’s why it’s a crime — because we don’t allow our teachers to do that, we don’t want our teachers to do that, and (Lang) made a mistake with one person, and he has paid dearly for that. (Lang) resigned from teaching, (he) will never teach again. He’s had to leave the community, where he had many friends and colleagues because of the community’s — because of his children and the rumors and the innuendo and ‘what a monster he was,’ so he’s packed up and moved, left the area.

“(Lang) has been embarrassed and humiliated for a very poor decision he made, and he truly is remorseful, feels horribly for his lapse in judgment.”

Following Levine’s comments about the case, he complimented McDonough, calling him “a true professional.”

“If there’s anything at all that needs to be stressed here it’s that you have a prosecutor in this county who is an honorable and decent man, who at the end of the day was able to weed through all of the rumor and all of the innuendo and all of the smoke in order to help craft a resolution that makes a lot of sense in this case — and that is some fines, some costs, a conviction, sex offense registration and that’s it,” Levine said.

“So my hat is off to John McDonough, a true professional, a prosecutor who is concerned with doing justice — a just result without regard to how it’s going to impact him politically or anything else. I’ve been doing this 40 years, I deal with prosecutors on the federal and state level every day and I gotta tell you — the people of St. Joseph County are well served by a man who has the integrity of John McDonough. If you don’t print anything else, I think that’s what you ought to say because I mean that from the bottom of my heart. He is one honorable professional.”

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.