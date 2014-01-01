Former pastor gets nine months in jail in CSC case

CENTREVILLE — Former Three Rivers pastor James Bailey was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 22 by St. Joseph County Circuit Court Judge Paul Stutesman to nine months in jail and five years’ probation. Earlier, he had pled no contest to fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.

Because he will be on the sex offender registry, he can no longer live in his home, as it is near a school, and to maintain compliance with the Sex Offenders Registration Act, he cannot reside, work or loiter within 1,000 feet of a school.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department’s initial press release, the charges stemmed from incidents that occurred at the Three Rivers Bible Church on or about April 21 and May 19. They occurred during the late evening and early morning hours after regular church business hours. At the time, Bailey was pastor of the church and had been counseling the victim since 2014. He resigned from the church in late May as a result of these incidents.

“Some cases lawyers handle, some cases lawyers live with,” Bailey’s attorney James Mequio told the court, indicating that Bailey’s was one of the latter.

