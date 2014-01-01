Former Clinton County judge, Three Rivers native passes away

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — The Honorable Richard Dean Wells, a retired Clinton County District Court Judge and Three Rivers native, died on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 at the age of 76.

Wells was born on May 31, 1941, in Three Rivers and attended Three Rivers High School. He graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in Pre-Law in 1963, and married Nancy Kay Baker of Three Rivers, on Aug. 31, 1963. He then completed a Doctorate of Law from Wayne State University in 1966, and joined Kent County’s prosecuting attorney’s office later that same year.

In 1968, Wells and his wife moved to St Johns, Mich., where he began his private law practice. Wells later served in the 65A District Court (Clinton County) from April 1, 1993, until his retirement on Dec. 31, 2014.



